Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,371 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $244.43. 2,829,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.06 and a 200-day moving average of $251.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $180.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

