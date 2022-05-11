Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes $118,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 83,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 884,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after acquiring an additional 388,542 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 189,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PEP stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $170.66. 5,376,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,596,349. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $235.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.