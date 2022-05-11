Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

ABBV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.96. 5,424,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,980,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.62. The company has a market cap of $268.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,423 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,851. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.