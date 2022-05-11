Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,504,000 after purchasing an additional 122,453 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,011,000 after purchasing an additional 436,795 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $68.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,363,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

