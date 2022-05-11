Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) PT Lowered to €40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($52.63) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.37) to €38.50 ($40.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.37) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($54.74) to €44.00 ($46.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($50.74) to €48.40 ($50.95) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.51. 405,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,612. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

