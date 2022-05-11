Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 156.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 961.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDEC opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $31.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90.

