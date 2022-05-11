Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Shares Up 13%

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.13. 114,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 771,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 million and a P/E ratio of -28.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20.
Inomin Mines Company Profile (CVE:MINE)
