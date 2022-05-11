Insider Buying: ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Insider Acquires 24,596 Shares of Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular acquired 24,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $56,324.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,397,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,773.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 49,221 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $111,731.67.

On Thursday, May 5th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 16,903 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $38,369.81.

On Monday, May 2nd, Fund Lp Funicular bought 1,259 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908.29.

On Thursday, April 28th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 23,381 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,243.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 13,751 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $31,489.79.

On Monday, April 18th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 9,119 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $21,064.89.

On Thursday, April 14th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 17,410 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,565.30.

On Monday, April 11th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 4,655 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $10,753.05.

On Friday, April 8th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 30,660 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $70,824.60.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 26,806 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,653.80.

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. 84,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,471. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $32.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.20. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABIO. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 441,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 311,550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ARCA biopharma by 952.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.