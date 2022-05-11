Insider Buying: Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Acquires C$17,500.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Letitia Wong bought 7,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$726,250.
Letitia Wong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 2nd, Letitia Wong bought 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00.
Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$2.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$456.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.54. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
About Copper Mountain Mining
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
