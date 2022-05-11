Insider Buying: Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Buys 31 Shares of Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) insider Roisin Currie acquired 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,111 ($26.03) per share, with a total value of £654.41 ($806.82).

Roisin Currie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Roisin Currie bought 98 shares of Greggs stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,410 ($29.71) per share, with a total value of £2,361.80 ($2,911.85).

Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,151.20 ($26.52) on Wednesday. Greggs plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,025.44 ($24.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,443 ($42.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,370.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,728.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.52) per share. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $40.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Greggs’s payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on GRG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($41.18) to GBX 2,900 ($35.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.38) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

