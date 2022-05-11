Insider Buying: Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Major Shareholder Acquires 160,000 Shares of Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Jan Barta acquired 160,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $2,180,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,260,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,803,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jan Barta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Groupon alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Jan Barta acquired 561,677 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $8,442,005.31.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Jan Barta bought 198,930 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $3,883,113.60.

On Monday, April 25th, Jan Barta bought 69,051 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $1,352,709.09.

On Thursday, April 21st, Jan Barta bought 118,565 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.88 per share, with a total value of $2,357,072.20.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Jan Barta bought 106,823 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $2,187,735.04.

On Monday, April 11th, Jan Barta bought 119,454 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $2,371,161.90.

On Friday, April 8th, Jan Barta bought 128,490 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $2,616,056.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jan Barta bought 181,185 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $3,616,452.60.

On Monday, April 4th, Jan Barta acquired 57,209 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $1,138,459.10.

On Thursday, March 31st, Jan Barta acquired 82,126 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $1,580,925.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.73. 2,010,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,807. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $380.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.11. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $49.39.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.29 million. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Groupon by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Groupon by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Groupon (Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.