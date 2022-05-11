Insider Buying: Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Major Shareholder Buys 561,677 Shares of Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Jan Barta bought 561,677 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $8,442,005.31. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,800,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,064,490.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jan Barta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Jan Barta bought 160,000 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $2,180,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Jan Barta bought 198,930 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $3,883,113.60.

On Monday, April 25th, Jan Barta bought 69,051 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $1,352,709.09.

On Thursday, April 21st, Jan Barta bought 118,565 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.88 per share, with a total value of $2,357,072.20.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Jan Barta bought 106,823 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $2,187,735.04.

On Monday, April 11th, Jan Barta bought 119,454 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $2,371,161.90.

On Friday, April 8th, Jan Barta bought 128,490 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $2,616,056.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jan Barta purchased 181,185 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $3,616,452.60.

On Monday, April 4th, Jan Barta purchased 57,209 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $1,138,459.10.

On Thursday, March 31st, Jan Barta purchased 82,126 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $1,580,925.50.

Groupon stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. 2,010,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.99. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.29 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Groupon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Groupon by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,356 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 167,176 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Groupon by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,478 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

