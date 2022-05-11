Insider Buying: Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Acquires 315 Shares of Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $57,723.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,521.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Medifast stock traded down $6.31 on Wednesday, hitting $169.80. 89,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,715. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.97. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.44 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 81.42%. Medifast’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 46.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 5.5% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Medifast by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Medifast by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MED. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

