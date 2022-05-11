Insider Buying: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) Director Bradley E. Singer bought 50,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RDFN stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. 6,323,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,352. The company has a market cap of $944.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 50.39% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens downgraded Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

