Insider Buying: Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Insider Purchases C$326,029.44 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$65.21 per share, with a total value of C$326,029.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,658,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,139,987.69.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 4,300 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$76.12 per share, with a total value of C$327,309.40.

On Friday, April 1st, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 1,217 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.01, for a total transaction of C$105,890.71.

Shares of TC opened at C$65.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.77. Tucows Inc. has a 12-month low of C$62.61 and a 12-month high of C$116.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$95.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$705.86 million and a P/E ratio of 164.34.

Tucows ( TSE:TC Get Rating ) (NYSE:TCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$103.98 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

