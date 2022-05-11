Insider Selling: Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN) Insider Sells C$38,064.60 in Stock

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) insider Mercury Financing Corp. sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$38,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,927,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,130,501.

Shares of DAN stock opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$92.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Arianne Phosphate Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.29 and a 1-year high of C$0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.64.

About Arianne Phosphate (Get Rating)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

