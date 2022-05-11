Insider Selling: Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Sells 33,750 Shares of Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CALX traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.92. 563,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,672. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Calix by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Calix by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

