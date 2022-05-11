Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Director Sells 225,000 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) Director Aaron I. Davis sold 225,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,592,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,654,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ITOS stock traded down $7.63 on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. 2,200,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,947. The company has a market cap of $639.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.14. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $52.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

