Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Director Sells 225,000 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) Director Aaron I. Davis sold 225,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,592,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,654,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of ITOS stock traded down $7.63 on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. 2,200,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,947. The company has a market cap of $639.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.14. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $52.43.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
About iTeos Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.