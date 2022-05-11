Insider Selling: Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Sells 2,756 Shares of Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $89,266.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $267,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE MUR traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $33.06. 2,427,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 240,073 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 189,331 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Murphy Oil by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

