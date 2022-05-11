Insider Selling: NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Sells 3,524 Shares of Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) insider Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $28,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.38. 373,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,026. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

NRDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

NerdWallet Company Profile (Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

