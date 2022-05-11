Insider Selling: Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) CAO Sells 7,033 Shares of Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

