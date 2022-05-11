Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,956. The firm has a market cap of $283.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.47. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 322.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 231,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 108.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 167,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 492.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 79,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 56,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

