Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:INSE traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. 7,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.47. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 7,216.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,880 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

