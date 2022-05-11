inSure DeFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.38 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. One inSure DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $114.32 million and $1.38 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Coin Profile

inSure DeFi is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

