Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.78 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Shares of Intapp stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.55. 218,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,901. Intapp has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intapp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Intapp by 44.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Intapp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after buying an additional 62,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Intapp by 26,963.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

