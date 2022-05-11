Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.78 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.
Shares of Intapp stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.55. 218,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,901. Intapp has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intapp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Intapp by 44.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Intapp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after buying an additional 62,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Intapp by 26,963.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
