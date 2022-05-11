Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,767,470 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,283,709 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.6% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $297,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.83. The company had a trading volume of 40,322,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,760,691. The company has a market cap of $175.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

