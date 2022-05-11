Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Inter Parfums worth $37,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPAR. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 228,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $9.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,783. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.23. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.75.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

