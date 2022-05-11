Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Trading Down 5.6%

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.53 and last traded at $74.13. 1,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 98,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 57.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

