InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InterDigital reported healthy first-quarter 2022 results, with both the bottom line and top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate driven by solid patent license momentum. The company is focused on securing agreements with unlicensed customers in the handset and consumer electronics markets as it aims to become a leading developer of technology solutions for the mobile industry and IoT. The licensing agreement with Sharp underscores its portfolio strength. InterDigital is poised to gain from future growth opportunities fueled by the 5G rollout. Its global footprint, diversified product portfolio and the ability to penetrate in different markets are impressive. However, high research and development costs strain InterDigital’s margins, while its acquisition spree adds to integration risks.”

IDCC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.85 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 53.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,175,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,740,000 after purchasing an additional 411,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in InterDigital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 716,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 10.3% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 644,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 60,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

