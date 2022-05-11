International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 135 at Berenberg Bank

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 135 ($1.66) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.53) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.76) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 196 ($2.42) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.34) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 191.14 ($2.36).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 126.64 ($1.56) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 109.42 ($1.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.05 ($2.59). The company has a market cap of £6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.81.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

