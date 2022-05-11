Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.95.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $954.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.40). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 709.52% and a negative net margin of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intersect ENT (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

