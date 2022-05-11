Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VBF stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund ( NYSE:VBF Get Rating ) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,595 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.07% of Invesco Bond Fund worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

