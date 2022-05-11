Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of VBF stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00.
About Invesco Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Bond Fund (VBF)
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.