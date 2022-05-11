Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 276,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25.

