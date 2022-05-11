Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 1,826.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 501,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,629 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $11,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 381,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 190,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. Citigroup reduced their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

In other news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 8,459,690 shares of company stock worth $181,140,834 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. 4,973,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

