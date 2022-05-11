Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Raised by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 257.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 283.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 121,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,654,000 after acquiring an additional 90,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $7.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,798,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,162,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.52 and its 200 day moving average is $364.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $295.72 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

