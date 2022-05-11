Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 31st

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of VVR stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after buying an additional 312,986 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 607,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 58,533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 238,612 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

