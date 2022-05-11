Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.78

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.78 and last traded at $45.81, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 109,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

