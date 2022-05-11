Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0421 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of VTN stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

