Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NatWest Group (NWG)

NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 315 ($3.88) to GBX 330 ($4.07).

5/5/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.08).

5/4/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.07).

4/26/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from GBX 335 ($4.13) to GBX 360 ($4.44).

4/22/2022 – NatWest Group was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/29/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 240 ($2.96).

3/22/2022 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/14/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 230 ($2.84).

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,146,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,803. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

