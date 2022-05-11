Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) is Bellevue Group AG’s 4th Largest Position

Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007,197 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.2% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned 7.33% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $315,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 76,989 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IONS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.78.

NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

