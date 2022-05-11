IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,079 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.07% of IQVIA worth $37,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,688. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.57.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.