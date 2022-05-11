ironSource (IS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. ironSource has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. ironSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ironSource to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ironSource alerts:

Shares of ironSource stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. ironSource has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ironSource in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ironSource by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 49,220 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ironSource by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,260,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 220,964 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

ironSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.