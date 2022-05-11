ironSource (NYSE:IS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.52

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 42743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. ironSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ironSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,166,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ironSource in the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,990,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

