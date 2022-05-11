iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.78

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.78 and last traded at $55.81, with a volume of 11664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

