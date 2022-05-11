iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $61.80

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.80 and last traded at $61.80, with a volume of 39 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.30.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.67.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,956,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
