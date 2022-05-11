iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,843,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned 0.14% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $110,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 270,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 33,052 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,821,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $49.25. 2,518,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,972,422. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.19.

