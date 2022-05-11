iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,278,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,862,000 after buying an additional 977,185 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,480,000 after buying an additional 378,849 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,683,000 after buying an additional 726,041 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,450,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,705,000 after buying an additional 1,173,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,580,000 after buying an additional 336,236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.18. 188,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,445. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $46.83 and a 1-year high of $60.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24.

