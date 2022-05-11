iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) Position Reduced by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,881 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.3% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEMV. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 466,627 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.91.

