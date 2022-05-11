iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Down 97.3% in April

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the April 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SUSB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. 6,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,494. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.
