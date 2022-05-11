iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Down 97.3% in April

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the April 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SUSB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. 6,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,494. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUSB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 36,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter.

