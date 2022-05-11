iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $84.01

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.01 and last traded at $84.01, with a volume of 1008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.88.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.